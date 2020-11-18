Pictorial: Protests in Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality

Following the arrest of National Unity Platform's Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, his supporters staged protests in Makindye-Ssabagabo municipality, Wakiso district. The protestors blocked Masajja-Busaabala road, leading to a traffic gridlock along the Kampala-Entebbe Road, especially between Kisenyi roundabout and Najjanankumbi.





The protests started at 3 p.m. in Ndikuttamada in Masajjja division and ended past 7:30 pm after police officers, military police officers and plain-clothed security personnel dispersed the crowds with tear gas and live bullets. Five protestors were arrested.





We bring you pictures of the protests in the municipality before they were foiled by security officers.



