Pictorial: Retracing the Marriage Between Catholicism and Culture

The Acholi cultural heritage on Monday went to bed with Catholicism at the Namugongo Martyrs' Shrine as a group of cultural dances performed during the Martyrs Day celebration.







This sort of relationship began as early as 1964 when the African traditional drums from Uganda were admitted for the very first time into the Vatican Church quarters for the canonization of the 45 Uganda Martyrs.





Since that time the African drums continue to sound in the confines of the Church vestries as diverse cultural heritage intoxicates the bloodline of religion.





On Monday, other spectra of this fusion happened at Namugongo Martyrs' Shrine to the amusement of millions of pilgrims who held out their cameras and phones to catch a glimpse of the cultural display as Gulu Archdiocese animated the event.







A group of Bwola and Dingi Dingi dancers ushered hundreds of Catholic priests from Namugongo Martyrs' Basilica to celebrate the Eucharistic mass at the Altar inside the Namugongo Martyrs' Lake.







URN captured some of the moments in pictures as explained by Acholi Traditionalist Augustine Ojara Lacembel.

