Peter Labeja
Pictorial: Retracing the Marriage Between Catholicism and Culture

5 Jun 2019

 

The Acholi cultural heritage on Monday went to bed with Catholicism at the Namugongo Martyrs' Shrine as a group of cultural dances performed during the Martyrs Day celebration.       



This sort of relationship began as early as 1964 when the African traditional drums from Uganda were admitted for the very first time into the Vatican Church quarters for the canonization of the 45 Uganda Martyrs.       


Since that time the African drums continue to sound in the confines of the Church vestries as diverse cultural heritage intoxicates the bloodline of religion. 


On Monday, other spectra of this fusion happened at Namugongo Martyrs' Shrine to the amusement of millions of pilgrims who held out their cameras and phones to catch a glimpse of the cultural display as Gulu Archdiocese animated the event.       



A group of Bwola and Dingi Dingi dancers ushered hundreds of Catholic priests from Namugongo Martyrs' Basilica to celebrate the Eucharistic mass at the Altar inside the Namugongo Martyrs' Lake.



URN captured some of the moments in pictures as explained by Acholi Traditionalist Augustine Ojara Lacembel.

 

Peter Labeja
Peter Labeja has been a practicing journalist for the last 13 years during which he has covered part of the brutal conflict which bedeviled Northern Uganda as well as the painful transition to Peace thereafter. Emerging post conflict issues such as land rights of under privileged widows and orphans, challenges of access to social services in the immediate aftermath of Lord’s Resistance Army conflict in Northern Uganda.

Labeja is now the Northern Uganda Bureau chief in Acholi Sub Region since 2014 - Gulu, Amuru, Nwoya and Omoro districts as well as South Sudan falls within his areas of jurisdiction. He previously worked with The Vision Group for four years.

Labeja’s major career interests are in Climate Change; Agriculture and Environment - natural resources such as Water, Oil and Gas; Transitional Justice; Human Rights, Democracy and Governance as well as South Sudan’s humanitarian crisis. In 2013, Labeja was awarded a prestigious Pan African Journalism Award for excellence in journalism at United Nation’s UNEP headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya for Climate Change and Health Reporting.