Rev. Canon. Nason Baluku officially took over the mantle as the new Bishop of South Rwenzori Diocese in Kasese District. He was installed by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Most Rt Rev Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu at the function held at St. Paul Cathedral at Kamaiba Hill in Kasese municipality.







Bishop Baluku replaced Bishop Jackson Nzerebende Thembo, who voluntarily retired last year, after serving for 17 years. Nzerebende had replaced the Bishop Emeritus Zebedee Kahangwa Masereka who led the diocese from inception on August 24, 1984.





Only 200 guests attended the function in accordance with the Ministry of Health guideline to contain the spread of COVID-19. URN captured the day's event in pictures.

