A total of 198 youths graduated from Rwenzori Zonal Industrial Hub on Tuesday with various vocational skills.



The first cohort obtained the level one certificate of Uganda Vocational Qualifications under the Directorate of Industrial Training, Ministry of Education and Sports after attending the five-month training.



They trained in tailoring and garment cutting, welding and metal fabrication, carpentry and joinery, and hairdressing. URN brings you the first graduation ceremony in pictures.

