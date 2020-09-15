Ashraf Kasirye
05:26

Pictorial-Scenes from NRM Primaries in Lubaga Division

15 Sep 2020, 05:25 Comments 159 Views Politics Election Breaking news
Mahad Kawesa who won the Rubaga NRM meyoral Flag joined by his supporters for moment of jubilations inside NRM offices Rubaga

Mahad Kawesa who won the Rubaga NRM meyoral Flag joined by his supporters for moment of jubilations inside NRM offices Rubaga

In short
There was no regard for COVID-19 guidelines, of social distancing, washing hand and wearing face masks as supporters of the different candidates converged either in the jubilation of protest of the outcome.

 

Tagged with: 2020 Elections NRM Primaries

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.