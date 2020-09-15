In short
There was no regard for COVID-19 guidelines, of social distancing, washing hand and wearing face masks as supporters of the different candidates converged either in the jubilation of protest of the outcome.
Pictorial-Scenes from NRM Primaries in Lubaga Division
Mahad Kawesa who won the Rubaga NRM meyoral Flag joined by his supporters for moment of jubilations inside NRM offices Rubaga
