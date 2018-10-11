Davidson Ndyabahika
Pictorial: Bobi's Thanksgiving Prayers Top story

11 Oct 2018, 09:51 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Religion Slideshow
  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Youth struggle to great Bobi Wine as he arrives at Kamwokya church

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    A man kneels to welcome Bobi Wine in Church today

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    A man from the congregation cleans Bobi Wine shoes at the pulpit at Kamwokya Parish

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Barbie Kyagulanyi during the special prayers before Bobi Wine arrived

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Barbie Kyagulanyi during the special prayers before Bobi Wine arrived

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Bobi Wine's elder brother Chairman Nyanzi together with Barbie Kyagulanyi during the thanks giving mass specially organised for Bobi Wine

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Kampala MP Muhammad Nsereko during the specilal prayers dedicated for Kyagulanyi

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Kampala Central Division Mayor Charles Sserunjogi during special prayers for Bobi Wine at Kamwokya catholic parish

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Youth in Kamwokya attend Bobi Wine special prayers on Wednesday (1)

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Youth in Kamwokya attend Bobi Wine special prayers on Wednesday

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Youth in Kamwokya attend Bobi Wine special prayers on Wednesday

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    A woman prays during Bobi Wine special prayers at Kamwokya Catholic Church on Wednesday

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Youth under their initiative dubbed “Liberty Foundation, Da Ghetto Voice”, who organised the mass for Bobi Wine

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Bobi Wine speaks to a congregation during his special service organised by Ghetto youth

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Bobi Wine elder brother commonly known as Chairman Nyanzi speaking to the congregation at Kamwokya parish

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Excited youth wave for Bobi Wine after special prayers at Kamwokya parish on Wednesday

  • Davidson Ndyabahika

    Crowds begin to emerge to see Bobi Wine after service as police struggle to scatter them in Kamwokya

 

Jubilation and excitement characterised the special prayer session organised by "Liberty Foundation, Da Ghetto Voice", a new youth group for the Kyandondo East MP alias Bobi Wine at the Holy Trinity church Kamwokya Catholic parish.
 


Hundreds of people filled the Kamwokya- Kyebando road stretch as they gathered to see, meet and pray for one of their own. Police led by Michael Kasigire, the Kira Divisional Police Commander struggled maintain orders and crowds escorted the legislator from Church.

 
In his sermon, Father James Ssebayiga, the Priest Holy Trinity church Kamwokya Catholic parish asked youths to put love and discipline on top of everything they are yearning for. 


Kamwokya is the home of Fire Base Crew, a group of artists led by Bobi Wine who is fondly referred to as Ghetto president. Uganda Radio Network brings you the moments of the day.
 

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

About the author

Davidson Ndyabahika
Davidson Ndyabahika is a Journalism major from Makerere University.
He is very passionate about journalistic writing and after doing his internship at Ultimate Multimedia Consult, Davidson started freelancing with The Campus Times, The Observer, Chimp reports and URN. He is devoted to investigative journalism and is currently reporting under Education.
He is also passionate about reporting on environment, health, crime and political satire writing.

