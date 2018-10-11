Jubilation and excitement characterised the special prayer session organised by "Liberty Foundation, Da Ghetto Voice", a new youth group for the Kyandondo East MP alias Bobi Wine at the Holy Trinity church Kamwokya Catholic parish.







Hundreds of people filled the Kamwokya- Kyebando road stretch as they gathered to see, meet and pray for one of their own. Police led by Michael Kasigire, the Kira Divisional Police Commander struggled maintain orders and crowds escorted the legislator from Church.





In his sermon, Father James Ssebayiga, the Priest Holy Trinity church Kamwokya Catholic parish asked youths to put love and discipline on top of everything they are yearning for.





Kamwokya is the home of Fire Base Crew, a group of artists led by Bobi Wine who is fondly referred to as Ghetto president. Uganda Radio Network brings you the moments of the day.



