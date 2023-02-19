Pictorial: SDA Rwenzori Field Church Gets New Administrators

Pastor Paul Mumbere was on Saturday installed as the 7th President of the Rwenzori Field Seventh Day Adventist Church.





A number of other new field administrators were also confirmed during a function held at Better Living Centre Church in Kasese Town. The new administrators have set out to prioritize the extension of evangelism, supporting household incomes, education, and health services.





URN attended the installation and brings you the ceremony in pictures.

