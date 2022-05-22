Pictorial: Search For Oil Jobs Increases Settlements in Kikuube’s Buhuka Flats

Buhuka flats where China’s National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is putting up infrastructure for oil and gas in the Albertine graben is witnessing a dramatic increase in human settlements. The population in the area is now estimated at over 15000 compared to about 3000 people. Previous studies indicated that the increase in human settlements and population has been driven by infrastructure-related, including water, a local road network, education, and health facilities. The search for oil and gas jobs has also led to an influx of people from different parts of the country and across the border from DRC. URN has over the last three years been to the Kingfisher oil development project is located on the Buhuka Flats at the borders of Lake Albert, where the proposed production facility will be built by CNOOC. We have some of the images of the changing face of Buhuka flats.



To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.