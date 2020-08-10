Pictorial; Security Beefed Up After Basongora, Bakonzo Clashes in Kasese

Security has been beefed up in Kabukero village, Karusandara sub-county, Kasese District after renewed clashes between Basongora and Bakonzo communities. The Sunday clashes left at least nine people severely injured and cows looted.





The two groups are fighting over the 1,100 acres land that was given to them by the government in 2007 for settlement. The two clusters are accusing one another of grabbing each other's land.





Security forces are now manning the village to contain the situation. URN brings you Pitcures of the situation on the ground.

