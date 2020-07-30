Pictorial: Senior Police Officers Passed out at Bwebajja College

At least 37 senior police officers were awarded Master's degree in Peace, Governance and Security by UN University for Peace [UPEACE] at a function held at the Police Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja.



Among the police officers who received Master's degrees include Senior Superintendent of Police Hilga Dauda, Caroline Akoth, Kayondo Hamis, John Aratu, Doris Achola, Doreen Ayesige and Jackson Musinguzi.

Uganda Radio Network brings you the event in pictures.



