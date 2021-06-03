Pictorial: She Maroons Take FUFA Women Elite League Trophy Home



The She Maroons women football club have today been crowned the 2020/2021 FUFA Elite Women's League champions after defeating Rhiness SS WFC 1-0 in a match played at the Njeru based FUFA technical center on Thursday.



The champions and runners-up automatically qualified to play in next season's FUFA Women Super League, the top tier women's league in the country.



Uganda Radio Network (URN) brings brief highlights of their final game in pictures;





