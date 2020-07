The major roads in Buyende district have been submerged.

The submerged roads comprise of sections within the Kamuli-Bukungu and Buyende-Kidera roads.



Residents say that this has affected their movements to access bigger markets in the neighboring districts of Kamuli and Kaliro.



URN brings you the situation in pictorial form.



