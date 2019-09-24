Teachers from various parts of the country have jammed Kyambogo University to verify their academic documents to beat the deadline for the online national registration exercise for teachers.

Hundreds of teachers especially from primary schools are spending nights on the verandas and some open buildings at the university as they wait for the verification of their academic documents.



The registration is part of the Teacher Management and Information System (TMIS) exercise introduced by the Education Ministry last year to streamline the registration of teachers in the country and harmonize their records for better planning. The exercise is planned to end in December 2019.



We bring you what is happening in pictures.

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.