Davidson Ndyabahika
18:28

Pictorial: Teachers Struggle to Verify Documents at Kyambogo Top story

24 Sep 2019, 18:16 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Slideshow

 

Teachers from various parts of the country have jammed Kyambogo University to verify their academic documents to beat the deadline for the online national registration exercise for teachers.  
Hundreds of teachers especially from primary schools are spending nights on the verandas and some open buildings at the university as they wait for the verification of their academic documents.

The registration is part of the Teacher Management and Information System (TMIS) exercise introduced by the Education Ministry last year to streamline the registration of teachers in the country and harmonize their records for better planning. The exercise is planned to end in December 2019. 

   We bring you what is happening in pictures. 

 

