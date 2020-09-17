Pictorial: Tear Gas, Heavy Security Deployment in Hima NRM LC III Polls

Playing audio not supported.

Police used teargas on Wednesday to disperse rowdy voters at Kikonzo polling station, Kendahi parish in Hima town council Kasese District during the NRM LC III primary elections.







There was a heated contest between the incumbent, John Katura Musana and his only rival Tom Maate Wa'bukombi.





The election was characterised by heavy security deployment in the town council because of the high tension between supporters of the rival camp.







URN brings you the highlights of the day in pictures.