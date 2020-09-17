Basaija Idd
07:33

Pictorial: Tear Gas, Heavy Security Deployment in Hima NRM LC III Polls

17 Sep 2020, 07:32 170 Views Kasese, Uganda Election Slideshow

 

Police used teargas on Wednesday to disperse rowdy voters at Kikonzo polling station, Kendahi parish in Hima town council Kasese District during the NRM LC III primary elections.



There was a heated contest between the incumbent, John Katura Musana and his only rival Tom Maate Wa'bukombi.


The election was characterised by heavy security deployment in the town council because of the high tension between supporters of the rival camp.



URN brings you the highlights of the day in pictures. 

 

