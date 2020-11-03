Security fired teargas and engaged in running battles with National Unity Platform-NUP party supporters who gathered on Tuesday to cheer on their presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu as he made his way to Kyambogo University Sports grounds.









Many NUP supporters waited along Ntinda Stretcher road near Spear Motors where the Electoral Commission had designated the Main entrance for all Presidential aspirants heading for nominations.









There was heightened security to handle the NUP supporters who continued to converge despite police chasing them. Police used teargas to disperse them. URN bring you the events in the picture.

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.