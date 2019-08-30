Davidson Ndyabahika
14:27

Pictorial: The 2019 National Scouts Camp

30 Aug 2019, 14:26 90 Views Wakiso, Uganda Education Lifestyle Environment Slideshow

 

The Uganda Scouts Association (USA) has concluded the annual scouts' camp, a week-long event running from Friday, August, 23 to 29 at Kaazi camping grounds in Busabala, Wakiso district.
  

This year, the camp was organised under the theme; "Living by the scout promise and law" attracting a total of especially from age of 10 years and beyond.   

St Geralds Secondary School Nyakibaale became the overall winners for this year in the secondary school category followed by Rukungiri Primary Teachers College boys.   


The Minister for General Duties, Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut and Bushenyi district Woman MP officiated at the climax on Thursday representing the minister of Education. 

URN brings you moments in pictures. 

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Tagged with: boy camp camping climax district event floor ground jogging law painting secondary school woman
Mentioned: Busabala Bushenyi Kaazi Mary Karooro Okurut Rukungiri Primary Teachers College Uganda Scouts Association Wakiso minister of Education

About the author

Davidson Ndyabahika
Davidson Ndyabahika is a Journalism major from Makerere University and is passionate about investigative and data journalism with special interest in feature story telling.

He has gone through digital and multi-media training both at Ultimate Multimedia Consult, and has attended Data Journalism Sessions at ACME to enrich his capacity in data journalism.

Davidson has previously freelanced with The Campus Times, The Observer, Chimp reports and URN. He is currently reporting under Education. He is also passionate about reporting on environment, health, crime and political satire writing.

Follow him on Twitter: @dndyaba