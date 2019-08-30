Pictorial: The 2019 National Scouts Camp

The Uganda Scouts Association (USA) has concluded the annual scouts' camp, a week-long event running from Friday, August, 23 to 29 at Kaazi camping grounds in Busabala, Wakiso district.





This year, the camp was organised under the theme; "Living by the scout promise and law" attracting a total of especially from age of 10 years and beyond.



St Geralds Secondary School Nyakibaale became the overall winners for this year in the secondary school category followed by Rukungiri Primary Teachers College boys.





The Minister for General Duties, Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut and Bushenyi district Woman MP officiated at the climax on Thursday representing the minister of Education.



URN brings you moments in pictures.

