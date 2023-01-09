Student officers from the East African community states comprising Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan participated in the 2023 cultural gala at the Jinja city-based Senior Command and staff college-SCSC, Kimaka on Saturday.



The student displayed traditional foods, clothing, cultural literature, and different items to depict the different cultures in their respective countries. The cultural gala also attracted participants from South Africa who displayed largely manufactured beverages from the different industries in their country of origin.







Maj. Gen. George Igumba, the commandant of SCSC noted that this year's cultural gala was themed, "appreciating our cultural values for promotion of security and unity." He challenged the student officers to use the cultural display as a stepping stone to effectively serve their respective communities.





On his part, the Agriculture State Minister, Hon. Bwiino Kyakulaga, says that understanding cultural diversity draws military personnel closer to the civilian populations and is a key factor in manning complex security situations.







URN brings you the event in pictures;

