Pictorial: The Changing Face Of Clock Tower In Kampala



The construction of the Kampala Fly Over project has changed the look of the clock tower with towering pillars and excavation works conducted to upgrade the drainage system in the area.

Shimizu Konoike JV was contracted to undertake Lot One of the Japan funded 3.2 kilometer project. Lot One stretches from clock tower, through Nsambya junction to Mukwano road.





The contractor has so far elevated the flyover piles and also pillars from clock tower to Total petrol station a few meters to Nsambya traffic junction. The contractor has also excavated and fixed slabs for three box culverts at clock tower, Nsambya junction and former Posta Uganda.





URN visited the sight and brings you the new look of clock tower in pictures.

