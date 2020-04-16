Pictorial; The New Look of Kalerwe Market

A number of developments have taken place at Kalerwe since the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Betty Amongi ordered for the closure of the over 10 markets there.









Early this Month Amongi suspended operations in the markets saying they had failed to maintain the 4 meter physical distancing directed by government in an effort to fight the spread of the Corona Virus. She gave vendors two days to reorganize before they would be allowed to resume operations.







Following the directive, vendors embarked on an exercise to clean the then dirty and crowded market. All garbage and non-essential items have been removed and some floors that are usually muddy and impassible during rainy seasons improved with concrete material.









Stalls have been painted, other covered with carpets and the total number reduced to beat congestion. Umbrellas have been replaced with temporary iron sheet structures.









Uganda National Roads Authority has also used the opportunity to reclaim its road and road reserve which had been encroached on. The trenches too are being tilted by UNRA.











KCCA has also taken back its two roads that vendors used as vending space. KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju says they will be working on the roads soon.







URN visited scene and brought you a picture story of the development

