Davidson Ndyabahika
12:08

Pictorial: The New Year Fete as Captured from Kampala Streets

1 Jan 2020, 12:06 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Lifestyle Slideshow

 

From corner to corner, Ugandans took charge of the last moments in 2019 and celebrated amidst cheers and loud noise across the city.



Before midnight, hundreds of Christians thronged places of worship, however after midnight bars were filled to capacity by excited revellers who started drinking all brands of alcohol to commemorate the end of 2019 and usher in 2020.


We bring you moments that shaped the hours that ushered in a New Year.

 

