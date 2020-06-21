Pictorial; The 'Scientific' Installation of the New Archhbishop of Mbarara

His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha was ion Saturday Installed as the Mbarara Archdiocese Second Archbishop. The scientific function held at St. Mary's Catholic Church Nyamitanga was attended by a handful of Christians as the Church continues to observe guidelines to control the spread of Coronavirus Disease.





The Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda Luigi Bianco oversaw the Canonical Possession ceremony as His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha replaced His Grace Paul K Bakyenga who clocked the canonical retirement age of 75 last year.



URN bring you the ceremony in Pictures.

