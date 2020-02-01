Pictorial, Thousands Attend Rwenzori Investment Expo 2020

Thousands of people gathered at Mountains of the Moon University in Fort Portal for one of its kind 2 days Rwenzori Investment Expo 2020.

The expo which initiated by OWC with other partners attracted over 100 exhibitors was aimed at exploring local mechanisms entrenched to fight poverty using locally available resources and infrastructure.

Ministers, Members of parliament, local and international investors, farmers across the region among others graced the 2 days' event.

President Museveni also graced the last day on Friday.

We bring you some of the pictures of the day.

