Pictorial: Thousands Bid Farewell to Bukedea LCV Chairperson

Business came to a standstill in Bukedea as thousands of people braced the heavy rains and muddy roads to bid farewell to the fallen Bukedea LCV Chairperson, Moses Olemukan on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022.





Olemukan died on December 17, 2022 in Mulago Cancer Institute after he was diagnosed with the cancer of the liver. He was laid to rest at his home in Akuoro Village, Bukedea Sub County.





The Vice President, Jessica Alupo was the chief mourner representing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Several other Ministers, MPs and LCV Chairperson from Eastern Uganda also attended the burial ceremony.



URN brings you the farewell in camera.

