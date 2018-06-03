Pictorial: Millions Mark Martyrs Day at Namugongo

Millions of pilgrims today converged at both the Catholic and Anglican shrines in Namugongo to celebrate the lives of 46 martyrs killed.



With an estimate of four million people visiting the site this year, roads around both shrines were blocked to traffic. Pilgrims from all walks of life walkes through half-closed roads heavily guarded by security operatives to the places of worship.

Every June 3, the faithfuls, take part in a pilgrimage in memory of the 22 catholic and 24 Anglican converts who were killed between May and June 1886 on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda Kingdom. In October 1964, Pope Paul VI canonized the Uganda Martyrs.



Uganda Radio Network-URN brings you pictures from the Martyrs day celebration from Namugongo.

