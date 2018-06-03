Olive Nakatudde
18:48

Pictorial: Millions Mark Martyrs Day at Namugongo

3 Jun 2018, 18:33 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Slideshow
  • Olive Nakatudde

    President Yoweri Museveni arrives at the Anglican Shrine at Nakiyanja-Namugongo were Christians gathered to celebrate martyrs.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A christian lady lost in praise and worship at the Anglican Shrine.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Church of Uganda Bishops in a procession at the Anglican Shrine in Namugongo ahead of Martyrs Service.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Former Prime Minister Patrick Amama Mbabazi with Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda at Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A section of Pilgrims at the Anglican Shrine at Nakiyanja -Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    The Bishop of Basingstoke in the Diocese of Winchester David Grant Williams was the guest preacher at the Anglican Shrine.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Students line up on Sunday morning to enter the Catholic Shrine at Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stanley Ntagali waves at the pilgrims gathered at Nakiyanja-Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Church leaders walking in a procession at Namugongo on Martyrs day.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Christians buying bibles from one of the vendors at Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira at the Uganda Martyrs celebration at Nakiyanja.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Former Presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye at Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A glass house built around the grave of the late Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo at Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Christians look through the glass house built around late Archbishop Mpalanyi Nkoyooyo grave.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A church leader prays for a pilgrim and her holy water collected from the Martyrs well at the Nakiyanja-Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Jackline Mbabazi, wife to former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi (behind) at the Anglican Shrine in Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Former Chief of Defence Forces General Katumba Walama currently serving as State Minister for Works and Esther Mbayo, the Minister for Presidency.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo at the Anglican Shrine in Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Pilgrims dance to praise songs at Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    State Minister for Planning David Bahati with wife and Opposition former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye at the Anglican Shrine in Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Christians pray with a church leader at the Anglican Shrine at Nakiyanja.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Men singing as the commemorated the Uganda Martyrs as Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Pilgrims line up with jerrycans to collect holy water from the Martyrs well.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda's wife with Jackline Mbabazi at Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Pilgrims gathered outside the Uganda Martyrs Museum at Nakiyanja-Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A pilgrim walks back home with a jerrycan and bucket with holy water.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    President Yoweri Museveni attended the Uganda Martyrs celebration at the Anglican Shrine at Nakiyanja-Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    With roads closed around Namugongo, pilgrims had to walk to both Catholic and Anglican Shrines.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A student who fainted being carried away to receive first aid at Namugongo.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Selling jerrycans was big business at Namugongo as many pilgrims needed then to collect holy water from both catholic and Martyrs Shrines.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    The Boys and Girls Brigade played the band.

 

Millions  of pilgrims today converged at both the Catholic and Anglican shrines in Namugongo to celebrate the lives of 46 martyrs killed.
 
With an estimate of four million people visiting the site this year, roads around both shrines were blocked to traffic.  Pilgrims from all walks of life walkes through half-closed roads heavily guarded by security operatives to the places of worship.
Every June 3, the faithfuls, take part in a pilgrimage in memory of the 22 catholic and 24 Anglican converts who were killed between May and June 1886 on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda Kingdom. In October 1964, Pope Paul VI canonized the Uganda Martyrs.
 
Uganda Radio Network-URN brings you pictures from the Martyrs day celebration from Namugongo.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Tagged with: martyrs day celebration namugongo martyrs shrine

About the author

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.

Comments

