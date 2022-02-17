Pictorial; Thousands Throng Soroti Sports Ground to Bid Farewell to Cultural Leader

Thousands of Iteso from different parts of Uganda and beyond thronged the Soroti Sports Ground on Thursday to pay tribute to the departed cultural leader, Augustine Osuban Lemukol Adugala Emorimor.



Emorimor's final journey back home started on Monday with a requiem mass at Nagugongo shrine. On Tuesday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni paid tribute to Osuban, a man he described as an advocate of peace and unity in Teso.



On Wednesday, Osuban's remains reached Soroti city, the headquarters of Teso districts. The convoy consisting more than 50 vehicles reached Awoja, the main bridge separating Soroti and Ngora at 7:00pm. Osuban's remains were taken to St. Patricks Catholic Church in Madera for a vigil. It is in this church that Emorimor was baptized in the 1940s.

On Thursday morning, Osuban was driven around Soroti city where thousands of people lined up along the road to have a glance of their cultural leader. He later lay on the Soroti sports ground where prayers for him were held.

The Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuuzo officiated at the function as chief mourner before Osuban's remains were driven to Serere, his last destination for burial on Saturday.

Uganda Radio Network captured some of the moments.



To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.