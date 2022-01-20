Pictorial: Tour Guides Graduate In Para-Military Skills



Sixty one tourism guide students attached to Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute-UHTTI, on Thursday concluded a two weeks para-military course at the Non Commissioned Officers Academy-NCOA in Jinja.



The students acquired self defense skills, political education orientation and general overview knowledge on the modern security threats affecting both the hospitality sector and the entire country at large.



Uganda Radio Network brings you the event in pictures;

