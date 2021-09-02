Pictorial: Uganda Hands over Seized Fishing Gears to DRC

207 boat engines that were seized from Congolese fishermen on Lake Edward by the UPDF Marine forces have been handed over to the DRC authorities.

The equipment was handed over to DRC military and political officials on Tuesday at a function held at Kayanzi landing site in Nyakiyumbu Sub County on Lake Edward.

The items which also included 206 fuel tanks and 106 fuel cables were impounded five years ago from Congolese fishermen for illegal entry into Uganda while others were found to be of poor standards.

URN brings you the event in pictures..



