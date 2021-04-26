Uganda joined the rest of the World on Sunday to mark World Malaria Day, which is commemorated to raise awareness about malaria.





The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng, the USAID Mission Director Richard Nelson among other high profile persons graced the event at Speke resort Munyonyo.







The Fun Cycling Uganda group held a fundraising event and riders came to "ride Malaria out". URN attended the event and brings you the story in pictures.







To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.