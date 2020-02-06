EDSON KINENE
22:25

Pictorial: UPDF celebrates Tarehe Sita in Mwizi Town Council Rwampara

6 Feb 2020, 22:23 Comments 96 Views Rwampara, Uganda Security Human rights Politics Updates
Brig General Fred Karara the 2nd Division Deputy commander plants a tree in Commemoration of the day

Brig General Fred Karara the 2nd Division Deputy commander plants a tree in Commemoration of the day

In short
The UPDF soldiers on closely approaching the day started with cleaning around the town council, markets, renovated Mwizi Health Center, and also had the same activities in Rubirizi and Ntungamo districts.

 

Tagged with: Tarehe Sita Anniversary

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.