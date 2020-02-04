Pictorial; UPDF Cleans Mpondwe-Bwera Boarder Ahead of Tarehe Sita Celebrations

As UPDF gears up for the Tarehe sita celebrations on Thursday this week, soldiers spent tuesday afternoon clearing areas around the Uganda-DRC boarder.





Soldiers teamed up with local leaders and residents to clean Mpondwe-Bwera boarder post and Mondwe-Lhubiriha Town council in Kasese District.









Tarehe Sita, held annually on February 6, marks the birth of the NRA/UPDF. Our reporter followed the clean up exercise and brings you the pictures.

