Pictorial; UPDF Cleans Mpondwe-Bwera Boarder Ahead of Tarehe Sita Celebrations

As UPDF gears up for the Tarehe sita celebrations on Thursday this week, soldiers spent tuesday afternoon clearing  areas around the Uganda-DRC boarder.


Soldiers teamed up with local leaders and residents to clean Mpondwe-Bwera boarder post and Mondwe-Lhubiriha Town council in Kasese District.




Tarehe Sita, held annually on February 6, marks the birth of the NRA/UPDF.  Our reporter followed the clean up exercise and brings you the pictures.

 

