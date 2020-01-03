Pictorial: Vetting of New Ministers

Parliament's Appointment's committee chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Friday vetted the six newly appointed Ministers.
Raphael Magyezi, the Igara East MP (Local Government) was the first to appear before the committee followed by Judith Nabakooba, the Mityana Woman MP ( Information, Communication and Technology).
They were followed by Molly Kamukama, (State for Economic Monitoring) and Denis Hamson Obua, (State for Sports).
The others ministers who were vetted were Robinah Nabbanja, the incoming Minister of Health for General Duties, Jackson Kafusi (Deputy Attorney General), Peter Ogwang ( State Minister for ICT and communication) Peter, Beatrice Anywar ( State Minister for Environment) Helen Adoa, (Minister for State for Fisheries).
URN followed the vetting of the ministers at parliament and now brings you pictures.
