Pictorial: Vipers Wins Uganda Cup

Vipers SC has been crowned winners of the Uganda Cup after defeating BULFC 8-1, at the Njeru based FUFA technical centre on Sunday.



Vipers defender, Livingstone Mulondo scored their first goal in the third minute of the game. The other scorers for Vipers included Yunus Ssentamu with four goals, Caesar Manzoki scored two while Milton Karisa scored one goal.



Vipers walked away with 50 million Shillings while BULFC earned 20 million Shillings.







