Pictorial; A Night Under Curfew with Nakawa Market Traders

Over 400 vendors in Nakawa Market brave the cold of the night and keeping away from their family as they sleep in the market in compliance with a Presidential directive.





Last month, March, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni directed market vendors dealing in foodstuffs to start sleeping in markets to avoid the risk of bringing the Coronavirus to their families.





Vendors sleep on verandas while some on the floor at their stalls. By 7 pm, vendors start gathering at food vending points to eat or grab a drink, in this case, tea or porridge. Other vendors make their own meals as they play music and engage in conversations while at their stalls. Some cook in groups.





URN spent a Night in the Market and brought you the story in Photos

