Pig Farmers Adopting New Technology to Increase Productivity

In short
Doctor Lawrence Mayega, the Masaka District Production and Marketing Officer says that the new invention was made through a scientific research partnership by Makerere University College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-Security and the International Livestock Research Institute-Uganda.
Pig Farmers Adopting New Technology to Increase Productivity25 May 2020, 11:19 Comments 171 Views Masaka, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Science and technology Analysis
Dr Lawrence Mayega Masaka District Production Officer (R) handing over the piglets on Masaka Farners Association to boost their incomes
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.