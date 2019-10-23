Pigs, Sheep, and Rabbits Had Highest Population Growth 2008 -2018 – UBOS

In short
According to the figures, Uganda’s pig population increased to 5.1million in 2018 up from 3.1million in 2008. Sheeep reached 5.4million from 3.4million in 2008. Rabbits reached 628,000 in 2018 up from 373,000.
Pigs, Sheep, and Rabbits Had Highest Population Growth 2008 -2018 – UBOS23 Oct 2019, 07:41 Comments 234 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
