Pilgrims Complete 510kms Janani Luwum Memorial Walk

pilgrims pray at the graves of st janani luwum and mary luwum, at wiigweng village in mucwini subcounty kitgum district on friday. photo by julius ocungi

In short

According to Dr Olara Otunnu, the former Uganda people’s congress party president who led the pilgrims, the journey was to trace exactly the martyrdom journey of Luwum as it happened on February 16th 1977.