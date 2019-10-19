Pioneer Bishop of Lango Diocese Otim Laid to Rest

(C) Ambassador Joy Ruth Acheng laying the wreath jointly with the leader of opposition Betty Aol Ochan (R) during the funeral held at Boroboro Cathedral Church in Lira District on Saturday

In short

Bishop Emeritus Otim passed on at the age of 84 from the Uganda Heart Institute on October 9th was laid to rest at the Headquarters of Lango Diocese at Boroboro Cathedral Church, Adekokwok Sub County in Lira district on Saturday.







In his message presented by the first Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Moses Alii, President Museveni described late Bishop Emeritus Otim as a peace loving servant of God who worked during the most difficult of Amin’s dictatorial regime.