Fr. Emmanuel Ssekyanzi Lyevuze, the Kasana-Luweero Diocesan Vice Chancellor speaks to Archbishop Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga during the latter's visit to Kasana-Luweero in 2019

Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the now fallen Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese was the pioneer Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese that was established on November 30, 1996. He was elevated to Archbishop in 2006.