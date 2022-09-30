Pitfalls in Jailed MPs' Quest for Bail

In short
Defense lawyer Muyizzi says the file that is pending in Masaka High Court is where the MPs have not yet been given bail and their bail application is before the International Crimes Division Court in Kampala which he thinks pauses a difficult situation for them as the defense lawyers.
Pitfalls in Jailed MPs' Quest for Bail30 Sep 2022, 16:39 Comments 79 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Bail Cheborion Barishaki, Christopher Izama Madrama, and Eva Luswata International Crimes Division of High Court of Uganda Justice Alice Komuhangi Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi Khauka Opposition Politicians Ambulances. Uganda Police Force. Masaka machete killing jailed Members of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.