Plane for Aerial Spray of Desert Locusts Lands in Moroto

22 Feb 2020, 13:44 Comments 187 Views Moroto, Uganda Agriculture Science and technology Updates
Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Receiving plane at Moroto Airstrip

In short
The plane was delivered by the Desert Locust Control Organization (DLCO) of East Africa and received by the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Musa Ecweru at Moroto Airstrip this morning. Uganda paid USD 3 million (11 billion Shillings) to the Desert Locust Control Organization for the plane.

 

