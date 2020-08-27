Planned COVID-19 Vaccine Could be Less Effective in Obese People-Researchers

In short
According to study results shared on Thursday by the University of North Carolina, researchers found those battling obesity with a BMI of over 30 were at a 113% risk of hospitalization once they test positive for COVID-19 and that they are more likely to be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at 74%.
Planned COVID-19 Vaccine Could be Less Effective in Obese People-Researchers27 Aug 2020, 18:08 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 among the obese
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.