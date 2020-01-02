Okello Emmanuel
Planned Hoima Mini Stadium Hangs in Balance over Missing Land Title

2 Jan 2020, 15:23 Comments 173 Views Hoima, Uganda Sport Local government Misc Updates

Hoima Municipal Mayor Mary Grace Mugasa accused the district leadership of frustrating the project, well knowing that possession of the land title is a precondition by the World Bank, before the implementation of the Project, which is funded under phase three of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure (USMID) program.

 

