Christopher Tusiime
16:42

Planned Innovation Centre Raises Hope for Tooro Youth

21 Sep 2019, 16:37 Comments 196 Views Business and finance Science and technology Report
Renovation of the structures for the youth centre have started with the gate

In short
According to the Tooro Kingdom Youth Minister Edward Kasaija, the centre, expected to open by December, will train youths in Mechanics and Repair, Visual and Performing Arts, Sports Sciences and Nutrition, Carpentry and Joinery, and Information Technology, among other courses.

 

