Planned Innovation Centre Raises Hope for Tooro Youth

According to the Tooro Kingdom Youth Minister Edward Kasaija, the centre, expected to open by December, will train youths in Mechanics and Repair, Visual and Performing Arts, Sports Sciences and Nutrition, Carpentry and Joinery, and Information Technology, among other courses.
Planned Innovation Centre Raises Hope for Tooro Youth21 Sep 2019, 16:37 Comments 196 Views Business and finance Science and technology Report
