Plans to Preserve Historic Sites of Polish Evacuees in Mukono Hit a Snag

15 May 2022
Wakiku showing the mass grave where polish remains are buried.

In short
After the Soviet invasion of Poland in 1939, many Poles ended up in forced labour camps deep in Siberia. Others who managed to escape found new homes in East Africa. In Uganda, between 1942 and 1951, over 7, 000poles were settled at Koja in Mpunge and Nyabyeya in Masindi district.

 

