In short
The policy proposes that Full Professors may be given post-retirement contracts of up to 80 years whereas Associate Professors get up to 70 years. It also calls for considering post-retirement contracts for non-teaching staff.
Plans Underway to Gift Makerere Professors with Jobs 'For Life'6 Sep 2022, 09:38 Comments 200 Views Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Post retirement contracts for Makerere Professors.
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.