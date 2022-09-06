Kiberu Gideon
09:46

Plans Underway to Gift Makerere Professors with Jobs 'For Life'

6 Sep 2022, 09:38 Comments 200 Views Education Updates
Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe

In short
The policy proposes that Full Professors may be given post-retirement contracts of up to 80 years whereas Associate Professors get up to 70 years. It also calls for considering post-retirement contracts for non-teaching staff.

 

Tagged with: Post retirement contracts for Makerere Professors.

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.