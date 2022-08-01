Ezekiel Ssekweyama
13:40

Plant Wild Crops to Beat Hunger, Masaka Farmers Advised

1 Aug 2022, 13:30 Comments 85 Views Masaka, Uganda Agriculture Interview

In short
Disan Muwanga, a Food and Agricultural Researcher and Chairperson of Matooke Growers Association in Greater Masaka Region says the current situation demands that farmers revive the growing of traditional food crops that are known for supporting communities through times of famine resulting from long droughts.

 

Tagged with: Diversified Farming Effects of Climate Change in Uganda Matooke Growers Association
Mentioned: Matooke Growers Association

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.