In short
A group of environmental activists have chipped in to fill the gap with innovative ideas of producing affordable, yet protective medical face shields for health workers in the region using recycled plastic wastes. Takataka plastics, a social enterprise co-founded by Peter Okwoko is using melted polyethene terephthalate [PET] bottle plastic wastes to produce the shields.
Plastic Wastes Provide Much Needed Shield for Medics in COVID-19 Fight
13 Jul 2020
Kitgum, Uganda
Tagged with: (COVID-19) in Gulu Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, State Minister for Primary Health Face shields Peter Okwoko, co-founder Takataka Plastics Yoweri Idiba, the Acting District Health Officer for Gulu plastic wastes
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Kitgum Regional Referral Hospital National Drug Authority [NDA] Takataka Plastics
