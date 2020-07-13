Julius Ocungi
Plastic Wastes Provide Much Needed Shield for Medics in COVID-19 Fight

Medical face shields made from plastic wastes in Gulu City. Courtesy photo

A group of environmental activists have chipped in to fill the gap with innovative ideas of producing affordable, yet protective medical face shields for health workers in the region using recycled plastic wastes. Takataka plastics, a social enterprise co-founded by Peter Okwoko is using melted polyethene terephthalate [PET] bottle plastic wastes to produce the shields.

 

