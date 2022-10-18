Sylvia Nankya
Plastics Leaching into Farmer’s Fields at Alarming Rate, Threaten Food Security

18 Oct 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Fruits and Vegetables in a green House

In short
UNEP’s Foresight Brief highlights how plastics used extensively in farming – from plastic-coated plastic fertilizers to protective wraps used to modify soil temperature and prevent weed growth over crops are contaminating the soil and potentially threatening food security.

 

