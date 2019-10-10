Platform for Labour Action Wants Mid-term Access to NSSF Savings

In short
Platform for Labour Action wants all members to get mid term access to their benefits and not just voluntary contributors as proposed in the National Social Security Fund Amendment Bill, 2019.
Platform for Labour Action Wants Mid-term Access to NSSF Savings10 Oct 2019, 18:46 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Parliament Misc Report
