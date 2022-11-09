In short
Peter Nambale, the Uganda National Examinations Board Monitor in Kakumiro District told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Tuesday evening that the candidates arrived for the exams one hour and fifteen minutes late contrary to the UNEB rules and regulations. Primary Leaving Examinations start at exactly 9 am.
PLE: 27 Candidates Miss Math Paper For Arriving Late
